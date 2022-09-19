Local residents prepared to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona has knocked out power to about 1.4 million people on the island.

Individuals and organizations across the Philadelphia area are getting ready to help Puerto Rico.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Individuals and organizations across the Philadelphia area are watching the news of Hurricane Fiona coming out of Puerto Rico.

The devastating storm hit the island on Sunday. On Monday, it was confirmed that the hurricane had become deadly after a man died while trying fill his generator with gasoline.

It's a scenario that Rev. Bonnie Camarda says sounds similar to what she experienced five years ago in Puerto Rico.

"My thinking was, oh my goodness! I feel so so terrible," said Camarda of the moment she learned that the hurricane was headed for Puerto Rico.

When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Camarda volunteered to help after the storm.

"We didn't have electricity. We didn't have water," she said.

It's estimated that, in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, only 30% of homes in the affected area of Puerto Rico have potable water.

The devastation brought by Hurricane Maria motivated Camarda and other community members to start Unidos Pa Puerto Rico. That group is now communicating with locals in Puerto Rico to find out just how much damage Fiona did.

"Everybody is doing an assessment. We do not know where the damage is at all over the island," said Camarda. "We don't know how much it flooded, what bridges are out what part of the island, it's just too early to say."

Once they find out, they'll know if they should mobilize crews to go to Puerto Rico.

One volunteer we spoke with Sunday, Charito Morales, is still in Pennsylvania collecting items and on standby to see when she can go. Others are going right now.

Ken Pagurek is one of two Pennsylvania Task Force 1 members who will work with the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

"We will go there and effect rescues, evacuate people as needed," said Pagurek, who also helped in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"The island has suffered tremendously in this hurricane," said Camarda.

As they prepare to lend a hand, Unidos Pa Puerto Rico is taking one lesson they learned from Hurricane Maria in terms of what type of help works best.

"I think the best, what I would tell everybody is you need to do money," said Camarda.

She hopes the help they offer will provide a stronger foundation for recovery in the short term and long term.

"I can say the message of hope is that (the people of Puerto Rico) will rise," she said.