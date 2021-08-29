Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

NEW ORLEANS -- August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Waveland, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

RELATED: Will Ida be worse than Katrina?
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous sequel to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history.



More than 1,800 people in the region died and the storm caused billions in damages.

The 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast comes as Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying just hours from landfall in Louisiana. Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall oweighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodinghurricane katrinau.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family identifies 7-year-old killed after shooting at football game
US attack in Kabul hits suspected suicide bombers: Officials
Delco man seeks asylum for family members trapped in Afghanistan
Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia
Former child actor found dead near college campus
Show More
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Bodycam video shows LAPD use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorms, Humid
More TOP STORIES News