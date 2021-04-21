Lane of I-295 northbound reopens in Bellmawr, New Jersey following wall collapse

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All lanes of northbound I-295 were reopened Wednesday morning following the retaining wall collapse and investigation in Camden County, New Jersey.The right lane was closed on March 25 as a safety precaution and to allow construction vehicle access following the partial collapse of a retaining wall on part of the Direct Connection project in Bellmawr, officials said.NJDOT is still investigating the cause of the collapse and officials said there may be a need for future lane closures as work continues in the area.Once the cause has been determined, a repair will be designed.The $900 million project aims to improve the junction between 76, 42 and 295.It was previously estimated to be completed in 2024.A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Transportation confirms even before the wall collapsed, the completion date had been pushed back to 2028.