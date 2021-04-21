Traffic

Lane of I-295 northbound reopens in Bellmawr, New Jersey following wall collapse

By
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All lanes of northbound I-295 were reopened Wednesday morning following the retaining wall collapse and investigation in Camden County, New Jersey.

The right lane was closed on March 25 as a safety precaution and to allow construction vehicle access following the partial collapse of a retaining wall on part of the Direct Connection project in Bellmawr, officials said.

NJDOT is still investigating the cause of the collapse and officials said there may be a need for future lane closures as work continues in the area.

Once the cause has been determined, a repair will be designed.



The $900 million project aims to improve the junction between 76, 42 and 295.

It was previously estimated to be completed in 2024.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Transportation confirms even before the wall collapsed, the completion date had been pushed back to 2028.
