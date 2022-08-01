3 tractor-trailers collide on I-78 westbound in Lehigh Valley

At least two of the tractor-trailers jackknifed; one went into an embankment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving three tractor-trailers has shut down part of I-78 westbound in the Lehigh Valley.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the highway in Lower Saucon Township, between Route 33 and Route 412, the Hellertown exit.

No injuries have been reported.

I-78 WB remains closed in the area as police investigate and crews work to clear the scene.

