Northern Liberties business owner wants more security after recent break-ins

Philadelphia police believe the same suspects are responsible for three of the latest incidents.

A business owner in Northern Liberties is hoping for a boost in security. Three storefronts were damaged in the latest incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after burglars broke into several Northern Liberties businesses sometime Friday morning.

Images shared on social media showed damage at Baan Thai, D'Oliva and SET No Libs before the doors were boarded up.

It's now the second time Baan Thai on North American Street business has been targeted.

"It seems like they struck at a time when no one was around. We don't have too much security," said co-owner Ray Saunders, who is hoping for a boost in patrols in the area.

Hennah Iqbal

"We haven't been seeing too much security walking around. When we first got here, we saw one or two guys walking around. Particularly this year, we haven't seen anyone patrolling, definitely a concern for us," added Saunders.

Saunders says nothing was stolen at his restaurant this week, but the thieves caused roughly $14,000 worth of damage during a previous break-in.

All three businesses are located very close to each other, and police believe the same suspects are responsible for the latest incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.