Whoa! I-78 closed both directions btwn 22 split and 309 for an overturned truck.#LVTraffic pic.twitter.com/hAMOkyKzHm — TTWN Allentown (@TotalTrafficABE) February 25, 2020

UPPER MACGUNIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-78 in both directions in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County for hours.The crash happened early Tuesday morning at Route 22.The truck was carrying boxes. The boxes spilled onto the highway.I-78 was shut down as crews worked to remove the boxes and the tractor-trailer.The road was reopened around 9 a.m.