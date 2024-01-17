5 killed by tractor trailer on I-81 near Scranton after leaving vehicles on snowy Pa. highway

SCRANTON, Pa (WPVI) -- Five women from New York state -- all from the same family -- were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in snowy northeastern Pennsylvania after they had left their vehicles following another crash, according to the local coroner.

Some of the victims were in a minivan heading north on Interstate 81 when, at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the car lost control and collided with a median barrier in Scott Township, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

Four people got out of the van as well as a person who had been following them in a separate car, police said.

All five women were then struck and killed by a tractor-trailer that was heading north on the interstate, Rowland said.

More information was not immediately available.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.

A winter weather advisory had been in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the area, with several inches of snow tapering off in the afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of hazardous road conditions amid freezing temperatures, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists to use caution.

A trucker who traveled in the same direction hours later, Janet Pohoda, said the roads were slick from snow, WNEP reported.

"It's sad, but I would tell them to get off the road for tonight until the roads are in better condition, you know, cleared up more," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.