Wilmington man charged in deadly Delaware crash that killed mother, 10-year-old daughter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged in a deadly crash that killed a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in New Castle. A total of eight people were injured in the crash, including four of the mother's other children, with at least one of them listed in critical condition.

DeJuan Robinson is facing two counts of murder, as well as additional charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and ran a red light at a high rate of speed, crashing into two vehicles, including a family's minivan.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Airport and Christiana roads.

The driver of the minivan, 29-year-old Karisma Stevens, and her 10-year-old daughter Zamiyah -- both from New Castle, Delaware -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

PICTURED: Karisma Stevens and her 10-year-old daughter Zamiyah

Police say troopers pulled over a 2022 Kia K5 that Robinson was driving in the 100 block of South Dupont Highway at 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

At some point, police say Robinson fled the traffic stop, with troopers eventually losing sight of the vehicle. Investigators also said at no point was the Kia being actively pursued by law enforcement.

Roughly 12 minutes after the traffic stop, video shows the Kia running a red light and crashing head-on into Stevens' 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan as it turned from Christiana Road onto Airport Road, causing it to flip several times.

Video captured the Kia hitting a 2020 Hyundai Tucson, which came to a stop in a gas station parking lot.

Four other passengers inside the minivan, all of whom are Stevens' children, were taken to an area hospital. At least one of them is in critical condition.

Robinson, as well as the 43-year-old woman driver inside the Hyundai, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Stevens' mother, Yolanda Urena, said her daughter recently finished a program at Colorado Technical University, where she received an associate's degree.

