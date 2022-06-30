traffic

Southbound lanes of I-95 reopen in Chester, Pa. after multi-vehicle crash near US-322

By about 7:30 a.m., crews were clearing the wreckage and the lanes reopened.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania -- A multi-car crash caused a major traffic backup on the Southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. near US-322.

RELATED: Traffic maps and cameras from across the region

By about 7 a.m., traffic stretched for miles. By 7:30 a.m., crews were clearing the wreckage and the lanes reopened.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.

Additional information about the crash was not yet made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchesterpennsylvania newscar accidenti 95traffic
TRAFFIC
Red 'bus only' lane comes to Chestnut Street
EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philly
Southbound lanes of NJ Turnpike reopen in West Deptford after crash
Busy weekend in Philly: Multiple events mean traffic detours
TOP STORIES
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delco identified
Pack your patience: PHL expecting busy holiday weekend
Man snaps pic of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall
AccuWeather: Hot today, sizzling tomorrow
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan
Police searching for missing 1-year-old girl in Philadelphia
New retail report to show Center City business comeback
Show More
Man dies while cutting down tree in Berks County
Troubleshooters: PGW assessing Weather Normalization Adjustments
Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass Pa. Senate
Talks continue as AC casino strike deadlines loom
Family members identify woman killed after man fires into bar
More TOP STORIES News