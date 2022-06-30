Southbound lanes of I-95 reopen in Chester, Pa. after multi-vehicle crash near US-322

CHESTER, Pennsylvania -- A multi-car crash caused a major traffic backup on the Southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.
The crash was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. near US-322.
By about 7 a.m., traffic stretched for miles. By 7:30 a.m., crews were clearing the wreckage and the lanes reopened.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.
Additional information about the crash was not yet made available.
