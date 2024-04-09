Camden celebrates the long awaited rebuild of key thoroughfare through the city

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials and residents in Camden celebrated the long awaited completion of a project to rebuild a key thoroughfare through the city on Tuesday.

The Action Cam was out along 27th Street, which just underwent a two year, $10 million reconstruction.

Now that it's reopened, it also has a new name; Mike Rozier Way.

The name pays tribute to the Camden football legend who won the Heisman Trophy back in 1983 before launching an NFL career.

Officials say, like Rozier, this project gives residents hope that big things can be done.