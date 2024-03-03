Sources tell Action news that at least two people have died in the crash.

I-95 shut down in both directions after deadly crash near Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I-95 is shut down in both directions after a gruesome crash near the Bridesburg section of the city.

Sources tell Action news that at least two people have died in the crash that happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

I-95 northbound is shutdown from Castor Avenue to Cottman Avenue. I-95 southbound is shut down from the Cottman Avenue to the Betsy Ross Bridge.

At least four vehicles were involved in the accident. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

All lanes will be shut down while the investigation is under way.

Drivers should avoid the area.