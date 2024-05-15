Man set to be charged after DUI crashes in Bucks County leave Connecticut couple dead

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man is set to be charged with homicide by vehicle this week after a car crash left a Connecticut couple dead.

It happened at the intersection of Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on February 24.

Police say 31-year-old John Thomas Wadlinger, of Croydon, sped through a traffic intersection and crashed into another car.

Alleged hit-and-run driver in custody for crash that left 2 dead, 2 injured in Bucks County

The collision killed 33-year-old Rebecca Whiddon and her husband 37-year-old Richard Whiddon from Brooklyn, Connecticut.

Video from the incident showed Wadlinger fleeing the scene on foot after the crash.

Rebecca and Richard Whiddon of Brooklyn, Connecticut

Police apprehended him a short time later after he allegedly stole another vehicle and caused a second crash.

"He stole a tri-axle dump truck that was parked in a nearby industrial area," Bristol Township Police Lieutenant Sean Cosgrove previously told Action News. "He drove that a short distance before losing control of it and overturning it, fleeing on foot again before being taken into custody."

Police say an investigation later found that Wadlinger was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine when the crashes took place.

He was also reportedly driving at approximately 73 mph, which is more than twice the posted speed limit.

On Wednesday, authorities say Wadlinger will be arraigned on two counts each of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and involuntary manslaughter.

He also faces several other charges in connection to this case.