Fiery crash causes major delays on I-95 South in Ridley Township, Pa.

The crash was impacting the southbound lanes near Pa. Route 420.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a fiery crash on Interstate 95 near Route 420.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a fiery crash on Interstate 95 on Friday night.

According to police, the single-car crash happened at about 10 p.m. in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania.

The crash was impacting the southbound lanes near Pa. Route 420.

Authorities said a car flipped over and then caught fire. At least one person was seriously hurt.

The crash was causing major traffic delays.

In addition to the crash, traffic in the area was crawling all Friday evening due to emergency construction work.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.