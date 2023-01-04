2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Port Richmond

All northbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours as police investigated.

At least two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Allegheny Avenue in Port Richmond.

All northbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours as police investigated.

The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. and lanes reopened.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.