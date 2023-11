CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed early Thanksgiving morning in Delaware County after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester Township. One person is said to be pinned under a vehicle and three others are trapped, according to officials.

Major delays are expected.

