Society

Body of Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Afghanistan returns home

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WPVI) -- The body of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Afghanistan last weekend has been returned to his family.

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, of Newport News, Va., was one of two soldiers killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan from an improvised explosive device a week ago.

RELATED: 2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
EMBED More News Videos

Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.


McLaughlin was honored at Fort Bragg before his remains were given to his wife and children on Saturday. The funeral procession moved from the post to Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

According to a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division, McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon of Joliet, Ill., both paratroopers, were conducting combat operations when they were killed. Both men were assigned to the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Burns said McLaughlin joined the army in 2012. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in 2016. McLaughlin served as a construction engineer and squad leader. Burns said this was McLaughlin's first combat deployment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinareturning soldiermilitarysoldier killedfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News