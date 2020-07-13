Food & Drink

Ice Cave is shaving some special flavors in West Philadelphia

By Timothy Walton
Ice Cave is serving up frozen treats in West Philadelphia.

Po Chang and his wife Jessica run the business. Po manages the front of the store while Jessica creates the flavors.

The shaved ice recipe comes from Jesica's family who opened the first shaved ice store in their home country of Taiwan. Po and Jessica both came to the US for education and started the business four years ago. They specialize in shaved ice and a variety of teas including bubble teas.

Ice Cave | Facebook | Instagram

4507 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwest philadelphiafyi ice creamfyi phillyfyi dessertbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Capacity limit on NJ Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful summer days ahead
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
More TOP STORIES News