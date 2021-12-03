Business

New ice cream shops are slowly popping up across Philadelphia

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams joins other newcomers like 'Van Leeuwen' on Sansom Street.
By
Ice cream shops are hot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every day is a good day for ice cream, and it just so happens to be a hot time for the cold treat in Philadelphia.

Even though it's December, a crop of new ice cream shops are popping up.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams celebrated its grand opening on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown Thursday night.

It's one of two opening in Philadelphia, with a Center City location opening on Chestnut Street on December 16.

Happy, sad, and all of the emotions in between, Jeni herself lives by the motto that ice cream makes everything better.

"I have like famous people calling me to say, 'If it weren't for your ice cream, I would not have made it through that divorce or that whatever else,'" laughs founder Jeni Britton Bauer. "We are here for all of you."

In 2002, Britton Bauer sold her first flavor, spicy chocolate, at a farmer's market in her native Ohio.

She became a chemist and an entrepreneur, selling her pints in stores across the country and online.

Fishtown is her 60th scoop shop.

"We all have within us the ability to do whatever we want, and I just want to say that loudly," she said. "The thing for me is, follow the thing that lights you up and makes you passionate. For me, it was ice cream. Then, you will learn all of the other things."

Jeni's joins other newcomers like 'Van Leeuwen' on Sansom Street and 'Milk Jawn,' which is opening next year.

More TOP STORIES News