The oldest standing comedy club in the US, The Ice House, is a historical treasure and comedy gold.

Oldest standing comedy club in the US is a Pasadena historical treasure and comedy gold

PASADENA, Calif. -- Founded in 1960, The Ice House in Pasadena is the oldest still standing comedy club in the US. In that time it has only had three owners. Johnny Buss, co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, took over the legendary club in 2019.

"It's almost like you go back in time entering the building," said Buss. "David Letterman, Cheech and Chong, Richard Pryor, all of the greats played here at one time. There's nothing close to seeing these fantastic artists perform live."

For more information, go to: https://icehousecomedy.com/