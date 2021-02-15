Icy weekend in Philadelphia, but more ice is on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Conditions had improved by Monday afternoon in Manayunk and Roxborough after an icy weekend made for treacherous travel around Philadelphia.Still, keep your eye out for black ice."Despite all the ice, we're open seven days a week," noted Alyssa Kayati of Rose's Water Ice in Roxborough.Rose's is the kind of ice you want during the warmer months, but they serve breakfast all year round.Employees arrived to work early over the past few days to make sure the sidewalk around their business was clear."We try to do our best to salt as best as we can," Kayati added.There's still salt and sand scattered around Roxborough and Manayunk, signs of the icy weekend that passed."It was an ice skating rink. You couldn't even walk in the street," said Lou Grimaldi of Roxborough.There is new potential for slippery conditions as we slide into a new week."I always check the temperature. If it's 32 or above, there's so much salt out here, it's usually ok. Once it gets below that, be careful," Grimaldi advised.Over the weekend, roads and sidewalks were sheets of ice, glistening threateningly under the street lamps.Cars were encased in a layer of ice.Pedestrians shuffled precariously to their destinations, trying in vain to stay upright."We were crossing the street with the dogs, and both fell down and had to crawl on our hands and knees to get to the sidewalk," recalled Mark Felici of Manayunk