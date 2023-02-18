Ice-T honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rap icon and actor Ice-T now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling came one day after he celebrated his 65th birthday.

Ice-T was joined at Friday's ceremony by "Law and Order: SVU" co-star Mariska Hargitay, series creator Dick Wolf and fellow rap legend Chuck D.

Friday's unveiling came one day after Ice-T -- born Tracy Lance Marrow in Newark, New Jersey -- celebrated his 65th birthday.

For the occasion, the rapper donned a black fedora and black jacket with sparkling swirl patterns -- along with a pair of sunglasses that he said were "not for fashion."

"I'd like to thank everybody that came up and said all that stuff about me," he said, referring to the Hargitay, Wolf and Chuck D. "I wore these sunglasses not for fashion, but I knew they (the speakers) might make me cry."

Ice-T arrived in Los Angeles at the age of 13 when both of his parents died and he was sent to live with family in Windsor Hills.

He is a four-time Grammy nominee and two-time Grammy winner. Ice-T is also celebrating his 25th year of co-starring on "Law and Order: SVU."

His star is between La Brea and Sycamore avenues.

City News Service contributed to this report