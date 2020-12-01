Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU

The 62-year old says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.
Ice-T tweeted a picture of his father law in a hospital bed, along with a message:
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, also shared her own post on Instagram warning others against shrugging off the dangers of the deadly virus:
"My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19 .. He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time."
Coco ends her post by thanking the staff at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Arizona for attending to her father.
Both social media posts have received thousands of responses, many expressing their support while others saying they feel no sympathy for non maskers who get coronavirus.
One person tweeted, "I really feel for the exhausted and overwhelmed medical personnel who had/have to care for them."
"Sending prayers for a full recovery. I'm sorry you all are having to deal with this. Much love to Coco, you and the family," wrote another person.