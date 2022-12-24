Idaho murders: Moscow police release video of previous incident at house where students killed

Investigators are zeroing in on that grainy surveillance video of a white car at a gas station the morning of the murders.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- New details have been released about the off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in November, as well as newly surfaced bodycam video of police responding to a noise complaint at that home.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were students at the University of Idaho who lived at a nearby off-campus residence in Moscow, a college town of about 25,000 people.

A former student who graduated in 2022 and lived in the house during his junior year described it as an old, creaky house.

"You can't walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it," Cole Alteneder said.

Alteneder said the house also doesn't offer much privacy, adding to the mystery after the students were attacked in the middle of the night. Two of their roommates who also lived there likely slept through the attack, police said.

Police believe the victims were stabbed to death while they were sleeping.

More than a month after the murders, investigators have not yet named any suspects and released limited information.

Investigators have zeroed in on grainy surveillance video of a white car at a gas station the morning of the murders. They are looking through the registration of thousands of cars that match the description, and are asking the public for help finding clues.

Police believe the occupants of that car could have information critical to the investigation.

Police also released bodycam video showing officers responding to the house after a noise complaint two months before the murders. Officers interacted with people who didn't live here before speaking to one of the future victims by phone.

