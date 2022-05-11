Old City's Ikki Japanese offers beautiful sushi dishes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sushi, Sashimi and signature rolls are all highlights of the Japanese menu at Ikki Japanese Cuisine and Bar in Old City.The open sushi bar provides guests an opportunity to watch as each roll is carefully cut, rolled and topped.You can enjoy a sampler like the Ikki Love Boat that includes the ocean rainbow roll with whitefish, tuna, salmon and yellowtail creating a colorful dish.The Ikki special is a roll fried tempura-style featuring Alaskan king crab, shrimp and avocado.Or try an appetizer of roasted duck rolled in Singapore flatbread with spring mix, avocado and a balsamic drizzle.310 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106