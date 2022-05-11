Old City's Ikki Japanese offers beautiful sushi dishes

The open sushi bar provides guests an opportunity to watch as each roll is carefully cut, rolled and topped.
You can enjoy a sampler like the Ikki Love Boat that includes the ocean rainbow roll with whitefish, tuna, salmon and yellowtail creating a colorful dish.
The Ikki special is a roll fried tempura-style featuring Alaskan king crab, shrimp and avocado.
Or try an appetizer of roasted duck rolled in Singapore flatbread with spring mix, avocado and a balsamic drizzle.
Ikki Japanese Cuisine & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
310 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106