'Draws In Spanish' podcast highlights illustrators from across Latin America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Illustrator Fabiola Lara has been drawing for as long as she can remember.

"My mom would hand me sheet paper and it was endless, so I would just draw on it forever. Eventually, I sketched on Tumblr and social media and got noticed by some brands. I started receiving commissions and then I knew I could make a career out of it."

The Chilean-born, Florida-raised illustrator now calls Philadelphia her home. It's where she also started podcasting. She's the host of her own podcast, "Draws in Spanish." It's about highlighting artists and illustrators from across Latin America.

"I wasn't seeing people who looked like me make it in the illustrator field. That's why I created this podcast," said Lara. "It's really important because having different illustrators working out in the world, you have different level of representation in the media. And I think that's something important for the next generation to see themselves represented."

To check out Fabiola's work you can visit https://fabiolita.com