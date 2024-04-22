Orcas amaze whale watchers off California coast

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 22, 2024
MONTEREY BAY, Ca (WPVI) -- An "incredible encounter" unfolded for Monterey Bay Whale Watch and the California Killer Whale Project as they spotted some Bigg's transient orcas during an outing on Friday, April 19.

According to sea life enthusiast Evan Brodsky, who captured the video, the whales had hunted an elephant seal before the sighting.

"They porpoised for about 30 minutes, then slowed down and started zig-zagging. We also saw several albatrosses, including a beautiful Laysan!" Brodsky told Storyful.

