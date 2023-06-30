'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' brings back Harrison Ford one more time

One of Hollywood's most durable series of blockbusters comes to a close when "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" opens this weekend.

Thanks to digital technology, Harrison Ford appears decades younger in a few scenes, but for the most part the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie offers the veteran star a chance for closure.

And he promises there will be no more running, jumping and falling down after this one.

Indy may have lost a step or two since we first encountered him in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" more than 40 years ago.

After all, the guy who plays him is 80 years old now.

"I wanted this to be about what was clear and apparent: age," the actor said. "I wanted it to be about what these years had meant to Indiana Jones. I wanted to wear them, to see that he was diminished in his physical capacities and capabilities."

But the veteran star told KABC's George Pennacchio, "The energy was still there."

With age comes much experience, so Ford saw an opportunity.

"I want to see all of Indiana Jones before I put him to bed," he said.

The chance comes when chasing the Dial of Destiny, which, if recovered, could change the course of history. Call this closure with class.

Phoebe Waller Bridge plays a fellow archeologist who, having known Indy since she was a child, serves to show us a different side of him.

"It's out of love that we want to know this character in his golden years as well," said director James Mangold.

"It creates an aspect of his personality which we haven't seen before," said Ford.

The star and his director hope to create a fully nuanced character who acts his age in a movie but with the same goal as the previous films.

"I want it to be a joy for the audience," Ford said.

