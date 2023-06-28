Phoebe Waller-Bridge: From Indiana Jones fan to femme fatale in fifth film

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday, June 30, the fifth and final "Indiana Jones" film will hit theaters.

Harrison Ford says it's been a treasured part of his life and career for 42 years.

In "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Indy is about to hang up his iconic hat until one woman pulls him into one final adventure.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw, an adventurer, and also a femme fatale.

"His life is a bit in disarray, and along comes this creature, this Phoebe Waller-Bridge," said Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones. "She invigorates him into one last adventure."

Helena Shaw is the daughter of Basil, Indiana Jones' friend and fellow archaeologist. She's looking for a dial her father once told her about that can change the course of history.

To recover the ancient artifact, Helena and Indy go up against the Nazis. But first, Helena must call him out of retirement.

"That was a great moment in the script, actually, because he's experiencing some ennui in his life," Waller-Bridge said. "He's not sure where he fits anymore. He needs someone to come in and ignite that fire. She comes in and tries to inspire him to have one last adventure, and foolishly."

Waller-Bridge says she would spend the mornings on set doing crossword puzzles with Harrison Ford, and the afternoons filming some of the most exhilarating action scenes she's ever seen on screen.

Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Mason, a CIA agent, who is sort of in their way. Both women say they are awestruck being a part of this storied franchise.

"It inspired a little Shaunette to want to be an archaeologist, to want to go on explorations and discovery," Wilson said.

"We were born into an Indiana Jones world," Waller-Bridge said. "I grew up with those movies. The fact that they made this film in the first place is so special. I would have been so excited anyway, let alone actually being in it."

You can watch more of interviews with the cast Saturday at 2 p.m. on 6abc during the special "On The Red Carpet Presents: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.