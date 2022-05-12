As inflation causes grocery prices to skyrocket, expert says it could get worse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether it's coupon cutting, buying the generic brands, or shopping for sales, the usual tips for saving money at the store may be more crucial than ever as experts say food inflation rates are skyrocketing."There is no shame. There is no shame in needing help. We all need help from time to time," said Chelsea Short, the director of communications and marketing for Philabundance.As inflation is driving food prices to near unaffordable levels for many families, Philabudance says it's serving 135,000 people a week, up from 90,000 about a year ago."We are definitely feeling the pinch here too. We've been impacted in several ways," said Short.Experts said there are a lot of factors to blame. For example, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the bird flu outbreak are all contributing."All the other products, if they see chicken prices going up, they're going to raise their prices too," said Dr. John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at St. Joseph's University.The impact is on the everyday items you use to stock your fridge, like butter, lunch meat, and the most extreme jump, eggs. A carton costs about a dollar more than a year ago."I think people will be shocked what the price of eggs will go to," said Stanton.According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, eggs are up nearly 23% from a year ago. Meat, poultry and fish have risen by about 15% and dairy and related products have also spiked more than 8%."I think it's going to get worse rather than better," said Stanton.The result is a double-digit jump in your grocery bill."I think you could be paying as much as $25 more if you're not careful," he said.Experts say they believe the price hike is here to stay, at least for now."We will still have people who will have a hard time affording food, but hopefully it will be less of a struggle for most people," said Stanton.