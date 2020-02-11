2020 Presidential campaign takes aim at Pennsylvania

Segment 1
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg (D) rallies in Philadelphia, while Vice President Mike Pence attends a local rally in support of school choice. Plus, a rundown of how local senators voted on the impeachment trial.
Segment 2
Philadelphia City Council proposes to end the 'resign-to-run' rule and end term limits for councilpersons. Plus, the panelists weigh in on the Abington School Board Member's comments about police and minority students.
Segment 3 - Inside Stories of the Week
Our panelists dish on four topics that warrant more attention.
This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell, David Dix, Alison Young, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Sam Katz.