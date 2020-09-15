abc11 troubleshooter

How scammers are getting your information with the 'Ugly Photo List'

RALEIGH -- It starts with a direct message on social media from one of your friends that claims the photos you posted on social media got you on the 'Ugly Photo List'.

The message has a link for you to click to review the photos, but don't click that link--it's all a scam.

The direct message on Instagram said "Did you see what they did with all of your pics?" The next message then said, "Look, they're right at the top. Click here to review ugly photos."

However, don't take the bait, as this is known as the 'Ugly Photo Scam'. If you click the link, the scam works by hacking your account when you put your password into a third-party account. Tech experts said the fake account then uses your personal account to send out direct messages to your followers and then try to trick them.

If you fell for this scam and put your account information into the third party website, change your password right away. You should also check your direct messages to see if any were sent from your account.

Here are the Troubleshooter takeaways when it comes to your social media accounts:
  • Set up two-factor authentication, this way you can get alerted if there is a different sign in to your account.
  • Change your passwords often and don't use the same password for all of your accounts.
  • Don't click on any suspicious links. Hackers like to use attention-grabbing headlines to get you to click without thinking.
