South Jersey mom Alexandra McGroarty writes book about empowering females in industry

"The Elusiveness of Equality" highlights strong, empowering females in two industries in an effort to counterbalance stereotypes.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- International Women's Day is Friday, March 8th and a local South Jersey mom, business owner and author will be releasing a new book aimed at empowering women in industry.

The book is called "The Elusiveness of Equality"and in it, author Alexandra McGroarty highlights strong, empowering females in two industries in an effort to counterbalance stereotypes.

"My first book, "Bridging the Gap" was a look into equity in the workforce, specifically around women's equity and pay equity. This book pivots back into the diversity space. But we start to look at gender and sexual equality in the media and in sports. And in doing so start to uncover a bit of the work that still needs to be done. But we also look at really great success stories," she said.

One of the women McGroarty interviews is Justine Lindsey, the first openly transgender NFL cheerleader.

"I love her because she says 'I don't I don't look at myself as a trailblazer, right? I'm just doing what I love. I love to dance, I love to be out in front of people.' But in taking a look at her background and her strength and how she walks away from people that say things like you know, you're taking a woman's place on this cheerleading team or you shouldn't be here. And she just handles it with such positivity and grace and really uses that as an opportunity to go out in the community and talk about herself as well as transgender issues. And so I was really honored to be able to share her story," said McGroarty.

McGroarty herself is an inspiration. She left her corporate job to start a consulting business with her husband.

Her husband then suddenly died, leaving McGroarty alone to raise their two young kids. She took that personal tragedy and turned it into something helpful for others by writing books for both adults and kids on how to navigate the grieving process.

Action News Anchor and Consumer Reporter Nydia Han is also one of the people McGroarty interviewed for "The Elusiveness of Equality".