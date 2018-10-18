ALABAMA (WPVI) --A homeowner in Alabama was confronted by a complete stranger inside her house after he had allegedly helped himself to her bathroom, kitchen and laundry room.
"What are you doing in my house," Mary Royster asked the man. "And he said, 'Waiting on my clothes to dry.' I said, well who are you? He said, 'I'm you're grandson. Don't you know who I am?' And I said no."
That stranger has been identified as Tyler Love.
According to WAAY-TV, Royster said every drawer and closet in her house had been rummaged through, and that's not all.
"He had went in my kitchen and prowled through my cabinets and found a toaster, a skillet. He scrambled eggs, made him a sandwich," she said.
It didn't stop there.
"He had taken a bath in my bathtub. He had shaved. I found a razor he'd got out of my cabinet. He had brushed his teeth," Royster said.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the bizarre incident.
