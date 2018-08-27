EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4062208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigation continues into death of Tullytown toddler: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., August 26, 2018

There are still a number of questions to be answered after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in Tullytown, Bucks County.The body of Mazikeen Clarey was found inside his home in the 500 block of Lovett Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.Authorities said the discovery was made after responding to a welfare check.His neighbor, Dawn Dunlap, said she and her neighbors were the ones who called for the check."Me and my other neighbor, we discussed it and said, 'you know what, this is something we have to do,'" Dunlap said.She said just hours before the boy was found dead his mother, Jennifer Clarey, was acting extremely out of character."It wasn't something that I had ever seen before so for me to hear and see what I was seeing was just not her," Dunlap said.The Bucks County district attorney said the cause and manner of Mazikeen's death is unknown. That's because there are no signs of trauma to his body.Authorities also say they are not looking for any suspects, adding that Jennifer Clarey was found inside the home with self-inflicted wounds.But Dunlap says, up until this weekend, neighbors here knew Jennifer Clarey as a caring mother.Dunlap also says no extended family has come to the home, at any point, to check in things. She adds if no family ever does, neighbors here are planning to take care of funeral services."I wanna make sure he's properly buried and taken care of, and I want him to know he was loved," said Dunlap.Jennifer Clarey remains in the hospital with those self-inflicted wounds.Officials say they won't know exactly what happened to the boy until an autopsy is complete.