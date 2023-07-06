Irate dog owner sprays mace at Philadelphia police officers during animal recovery

An irate dog owner sprayed mace at Philadelphia police officers in the Kensington neighborhood on Thursday morning, officials say.

One officer injured her hand while taking the owner into custody.

It happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street just after 10 a.m.

Police were responding to a priority backup call from the SPCA, which was trying to recover a dog.

Officers say the dog's owner became irate and sprayed mace toward police on the scene.

One officer injured her hand while taking the owner into custody. It is unclear if anyone involved was injured by the mace.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment where she is expected to be released soon.