terror threat

ISIS-K could be able to attack US in 6 months, Pentagon official warns

The official said ISIS-K and al-Qaida both have the intent to launch attacks on the West.
EMBED <>More Videos

ISIS-K could be able to attack US in 6 months, Pentagon official warns

WASHINGTON -- The Islamic State offshoot responsible for August's deadly suicide bombings outside Afghanistan's Kabul airport could have the ability to attack the United States within six months to a year, a senior Pentagon official told Congress Tuesday.

Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy advisor, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Islamic State Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, and al-Qaida both have the intent to launch attacks on the West.

Neither terror group has the means to launch an attack now, but Kahl said the intelligence community currently assesses that ISIS-K could do so as early as next spring, and al-Qaida "could potentially develop that capability within one to two years."

EXPLAINER: What is ISIS-K?
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State faction, who have claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks at Kabul airport.



ISIS-K was behind the Aug. 26 suicide bombings that killed 13 American servicemembers and dozens of Afghans near Kabul's airport amid the rush to flee the Taliban takeover during the U.S. withdrawal.

Officials estimate that around 2,000 ISIS fighters are currently in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, now controlling Afghanistan, is a "mortal enemy" of ISIS-K and is "highly motivated" to go after the terror group, Kahl said. The Pentagon, however, said the Taliban's ability to do so is, for now, undeterminded.

And Kahl insisted the U.S. will not depend on the Taliban to thwart terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan.

"We would not count on the Taliban to be the ones responsible for disrupting that -- we will have our own unilateral capabilities to do that," he said.

From the beginning of the Afghan withdrawal, Biden administration officials have assured the country that it has the capabilities to contain terror threats.

The U.S. has facilities in the Persian Gulf and other Middle Eastern outposts to monitor terror groups, but without the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, intelligence "simply isn't as good and the risk is higher," said Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent.

While the Taliban have confined their struggle to Afghanistan, the Islamic State groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan has embraced the Islamic State's call for a worldwide jihad against non-Muslims. Many fighters were attracted to the Islamic State's violent and extreme ideology, including promises of a caliphate to unite the Islamic world, a goal never espoused by the Taliban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsterror threatisispentagontalibanafghanistan waru.s. & worldterror attackafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TERROR THREAT
FBI tapes show terror attack plotting by white supremacists in Del.
Police identify potential ISIS-linked threat to Virginia shoppers
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News