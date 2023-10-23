The Israel military has carried out over 300 airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

Israel launches over 300 airstrikes on Gaza Strip in 24 hours, military officials say

GAZA STRIP (WPVI) -- The Israeli military said Monday it had carried out more than 300 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, targeting terrorist infrastructure and military targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

The military has also widened its attacks to include targets in Syria and the West Bank.

Meanwhile, a second aid convoy with heavy equipment and other supplies has reached Palestinians in Gaza, through Egypt's Rafah crossing. However, the U.N. warns fuel in Gaza will run out in three days, making an already dire humanitarian emergency unimaginable.

