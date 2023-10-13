Security heightened across Delaware Valley amid threats of 'day of rage'

No credible threats are known locally but law enforcement agencies are being extra vigilant.

As reports of international threats surfaced, warning of a "day of rage" by the militant group Hamas, security was heightened throughout the Delaware Valley on Friday.

At Temple University, officials say security officers and police have been assigned to increase patrols.

Congregation Or Ami in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania closed its preschool Friday out of an abundance of caution.

"We chose to not have our students in our early childhood education center this morning, however, we are going to have everybody at Shabbat services tonight," said Rabbi Glen Ettman. "The challenges of managing what is being talked about, being strong but not being blind to challenges that we see in the world are ways that we kind of approach it."

In New Jersey, a much-anticipated rivalry was put on hold.

The Cherry Hill East versus West football game was scheduled for Friday night, but in light of recent events, school officials chose to postpone the big game to later in the month.

"Ultimately it was their decision. We talked about a security footprint for that and ultimately it was their decision to postpone," said Chief Robert Kempf with the Cherry Hill Police Department.

New Jersey authorities say state and local police will be extra vigilant at Jewish and Islamic places of worship.

In Cherry Hill, it includes at least ten synagogues and an Islamic community center.

"We train for this day in and day out all year. And so today what you're seeing is the visibility of that but the work gets out in every day of the year," said Kempf.

Police say part of that work that isn't so visible is social media monitoring for any threats being circulated.

