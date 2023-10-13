Authorities across Delaware Valley increase police presence as Israel-Hamas war continues

Officials say while there are no current threats to Philadelphia, they will remain vigilant.

Rallies in support of Israel are ongoing across the U.S. and the Delaware Valley as its war with Hamas militants continues.

In response to this, local authorities are upping their patrols as a safety precaution. This comes as a former Hamas militant leader called for protests, labeling Friday a 'Day of Jihad.'

Across Philadelphia, there will be an increase in police presence on Friday, not only in popular locations but also at places of worship.

Philadelphia police say the visibility of their officers is key.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced an increase in patrols out of an abundance of caution following the attacks in Israel and Gaza.

These proactive measures are to ensure the safety of the community while they continue to work closely with local, state, and federal authorities.

Officials say while there are no current threats to Philadelphia, they will remain vigilant.

RELATED | New Jersey native, DJ confirmed dead in Israel amid growing war

This comes on the heels of New Jersey announcing mid-week heightened security at synagogues there.

New Jersey has the fourth-largest Jewish population in the nation.

On Thursday, officials in Cherry Hill announced there will also be an increase in patrols outside of schools, places of worship, and throughout the community.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night in Northeast Philadelphia members of the Jewish community came together to support one another.

"We are heartbroken by what is happening now. We pray for peace," said Fran Gabriel the President of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim.

She says they've had security for some time now.

"We have congregates, we have people who work here, we have children here. So it has become necessary, unfortunately, in this very horrible world," explained Gabriel.

However, since the attacks they've added additional security.

"We plan to operate as normal. We do not want the evil of today to defeat us. We will secure ourselves if we have to," said Gabriel.

Philadelphia police along with other local departments want to remind people that if they see something, say something.