Synagogues around Philadelphia area step up security for Passover

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says antisemitic incidents in the U.S. were up about 140% last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Jewish people in the Philadelphia area prepared to celebrate Passover, they also made security arrangements for the holiday.

The annual holiday, which began on Monday night, marks the biblical story of the Jewish people's escape from captivity and slavery in Egypt.

During this time of celebration, Jewish people around the world are on high alert because of recent acts of antisemitism associated with the Israel-Hamas war.

"We recognize that there are challenges right now with regards to dangerous situations and security concerns, but we have adjusted to make sure there is security and we feel comfortable at our events," said Rabbi Yonah Gross from the Congregation Beth Hamedrosh in Wynnewood, Pa.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says antisemitic incidents in the U.S. were up about 140% last year.

RELATED | Report shows antisemitic incidents in US hit all-time high; Pa. seeing four times as many cases

Report shows antisemitic incidents in US hit all-time high; Pa. seeing four times as many cases

The ADL also says many of those incidents were associated with the war.

Gross added that many local synagogues had already stepped up security after the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in October 2018.

"If they had one security guard at the front, they now have usually added more. If someone could come into the building and present themselves, now they have to buzz their way in and identify before coming in," he explained.

Now, as the war in the Middle East enters month seven, people here at home are once again keeping safety top of mind.

"We have doubled up on security over the Passover holiday," Director of Operations and President of Protexia Security Ed Devir told Action News.

"We have extra security at all the synagogues. We also have security stationed at Jewish schools in the area, even though they are closed, but just to guard the campus," said Devir.

Devir said his company is currently staffing 15 synagogues in the Philadelphia area.

His employees won't only be security at events throughout Passover, but they will also offer patrols to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"There are some synagogues, which are orthodox, where the congregants walk to synagogue because they don't drive on the holiday," Devir explained. "So we have patrol cars patrolling up and down the area just to make sure they get home safely."

At the Chabad of Penn Wynne in Philadelphia, as the Seder meal was readied upstairs, others gathered downstairs in the synagogue to pray for a peaceful Passover this year.

"We definitely pray for protection and also do what we must to make sure we are protected," Rabbi Moshe Brennan said. "We always read the story of Passover and say it's not a story that happened once, but that happens in our lives every year. This year, that certainly carries more meaning."