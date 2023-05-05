Montgomery County celebrates Israel's 75th anniversary with food, cultural event

There will be more than 40 food and craft vendors, live music, Moroccan cigars, and more.

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They say there's no better way to connect cultures than through food.

That's precisely why the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is celebrating Israel's 75th anniversary with their Taste of Israel event.

This is an annual event, but this year, officials say it has a special significance.

Israel's 75th anniversary is an important landmark for the country and Jewish people everywhere.

To honor the moment, the organization is hosting its biggest celebration yet at the Saligman Campus at the Kaiserman JCC in Wynnewood.

Five-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov is helping to host the event.

"Michael really exemplifies everything this festival is about," says Gail Norry, the co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

"He's going to provide us with tastings and cooking demonstrations. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate all aspects of our culture," Notty continued. "Everybody loves the food, especially the pita, the hummus, and the shawarma. It will all be there on Sunday."

The event is also serving as a sendoff for their mission, as about 150 members are headed to Israel next week.

"In this time when there has been so much anti-semitism, I think it's really a wonderful opportunity to be able to celebrate the good in such a festive manner," Norry said.

To honor Israel's 75th anniversary, the federation also had about 1,500 volunteers doing 25 different volunteer projects to benefit the community.

The Taste of Israel Festival is Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Wynnewood.