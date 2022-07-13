Family-owned J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines continues its legacy of sustainability

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- This long-standing, family-owned winery J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has been creating change within the wine industry for over 50 years.
Founder and wine pioneer Jerry Lohr was among the first to realize the potential of Monterey and Paso Robles for producing high-quality grapes for superb wines.
In addition, the winery puts sustainability at the forefront of its offerings.
"Sustainability has been something that has been at the forefront of our thoughts long before it became part of the general lexicon," explained Steve Lohr, President & CEO of J. Lohr.
Cynthia Lohr, the Chief Brand Officer of J. Lohr adds, "For consumers to know that our wines are made from certified sustainable grapes from certified sustainable vineyards and crafted in certified sustainable wineries gives them a degree of faith that we are conscientious about all our practices."
In 2020, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines was the recipient of the Green Medal Leader Award. Today, they continue to carry out their mission of "respecting nature, nurturing balance" and encourage consumers to get involved.
"We actually have a nice campaign going on currently called Take the Pledge, where we invite you as a consumer to take a look at what things you can do at home. What can you do to use less energy, use less water, reduce, reuse, recycle, and volunteer for your community, said Steve Lohr.
He added, "All these things that you can make a little difference yourself, but when multiplied by 1000s, or millions of people, make a huge difference."
