Jackie Evancho debuts new music live in Philadelphia on Saturday

"This is going to be my very first time performing anything of mine," Evancho said. "It's going to be very exciting and scary."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jackie Evancho became a worldwide sensation when she was just 10 years old on 'America's Got Talent.'

Twelve years later, Evancho is all grown up and releasing new music.

I had a chance to chat with the now 22-year-old artist ahead of her show here in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Evancho takes the main stage at City Winery Philadelphia with her new show: Jackie Evancho sings Joni Mitchell.

"I'm basically going to be performing a lot of stuff from my new album," Evancho said. "It's based on Joni Mitchell's music, but I'm also going to be performing some of my old stuff and new stuff people have never heard before. It's going to be fun. It'll be a journey."

The Pittsburgh native says she will also debut some new music.

Evancho says she's been writing songs for as long as she can remember.

"I was signed Universal Publishing at the age of 10, but I was always afraid," Evancho said. "Now, I'm not."

She says right now, she's in a place of self-discovery.

"I am figuring out who I am, authentically," Evancho said. "I've been functioning on 10-year-old Jackie for so long, and I've been encountering a lot of health stuff. Now, I'm at a point where I'm trying to figure myself out and show the world who that is."

Evancho takes the stage at 8 p.m. at City Winery Philadelphia.

