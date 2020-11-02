Aspiring chef rediscovers his love of cooking with Trinh Eats

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Jacob Trinh likes to dance in the kitchen. A year ago he was an aspiring chef hoping to earn a Michelin star during his career.After helping open Vernick at the Four Seasons, Trinh stepped away from the kitchen for the first time in nearly a decade.He worked at his parent's Auto Tag store until the pandemic shut down that business.During his time at home, he reignited his passion for cooking by making xo sauce, a luxury Chinese condiment.After positive feedback from friends and family, he has turned it into a business making sauces.He sells a traditional xo sauce made with dried seafood ingredients and a vegan version made with New Jersey mushrooms. He also makes a variety of fermented hot sauces, with his items available for purchase on his Instagram page.