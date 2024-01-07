Family hopes for answers after 20-year-old killed in Philadelphia double shooting

It's been almost two years since 20-year-old Jahsir Pratt was shot and killed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a Philadelphia man who was killed in a double shooting is hoping the public can help identify the suspects caught on surveillance video.

"Jahsir, he was an awesome, amazing young man," said his mother LaTanya Stewart.

It's been almost two years since 20-year-old Jahsir Pratt was shot and killed. His family still feels the profound loss.

"He was more than a grandson to me. His loss still hurts me and I've had a whole bunch of losses in the last four or five years, but his loss is still hurting me," said Jahsir's grandfather, Floyd Pratt.

On March 5, 2022, just after 4 p.m., Jahsir was with a friend outside his home along the 1200 block of North 58th Street in West Philadelphia.

"Jahsir and his friend were walking from the store and these guys had jumped out of the van, a truck or something, and just opened fire," said Stewart.

Both men were shot during the incident. They were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

"When I got over there, I found out it was him. A moment that will never leave me," said Floyd.

The family and police hope someone can identify any of the four suspects caught on camera during and after the shooting.

"I don't care how small the information is that you might know, shirt colors, sneakers or whatever, a hat that they may have had on. Nothing is too small," said Floyd.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.