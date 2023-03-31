The pros and cons of giving Jalen Hurts a massive extension

Jalen Hurts deserves a new deal but how much should he get from the Philadelphia Eagles?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second time in five years, the Eagles find themselves with a decision to make regarding an extension for their young QB.

After leading the Birds to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts is in line for an extension, one that could make him one of the top-paid players in the NFL.

But should they do it? Especially after what happened with Carson Wentz's historic extension.

Ducis Rodgers breaks down all angles in this week's Sports Flash.