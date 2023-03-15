After constructing an amazing roster last year, Howie Roseman has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency: Every signing, departure and trade for the the Birds 2023 roster

Who's leaving? Who's stayin? And Who is new on the scene.

Stay up to date on all of the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason moves right here.

Signings

Eagles to add Rashaad Penny as Miles Sanders says goodbye: Story

Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry returning to Eagles: Story

Center Jason Kelce finally reveals his plan for next season: Story

Brandon Graham stays loyal to Eagles, agrees to 1-year deal: Story

Departures

Cardinals to add ex-Eagles LB Kyzir White: Story

49ers bolster D-line with DT Javon Hargrave: Story

Titans adding Andre Dillard via free agency: Story

Sources: Eagles LB T.J. Edwards plans to join Bears: Story

Eagles reportedly release CB Darius Slay

Trades

