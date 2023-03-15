WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency: Every signing, departure and trade for the the Birds 2023 roster

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 3:19PM
Free agents, Hurts' new deal presents a huge challenge for Eagles
After constructing an amazing roster last year, Howie Roseman has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Who's leaving? Who's stayin? And Who is new on the scene.

Stay up to date on all of the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason moves right here.

Signings

  • Eagles to add Rashaad Penny as Miles Sanders says goodbye: Story
  • Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry returning to Eagles: Story
  • Center Jason Kelce finally reveals his plan for next season: Story
  • Brandon Graham stays loyal to Eagles, agrees to 1-year deal: Story

Departures

  • Cardinals to add ex-Eagles LB Kyzir White: Story
  • 49ers bolster D-line with DT Javon Hargrave: Story
  • Titans adding Andre Dillard via free agency: Story
  • Sources: Eagles LB T.J. Edwards plans to join Bears: Story
  • Eagles reportedly release CB Darius Slay

Trades

