Jalen Hurts stands out in Super Bowl filled with intriguing storylines

Super Bowl 57 is rife with intriguing subplots. Arguably none as big as the Eagles' Mr. Cool.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- So here we are on the way to the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in the final game of the season -- the way it should be.

These were the two best teams in the NFL this season.

We would be lying if we said when the season began we thought the Birds would be here.

But once they started the year 8-0, our expectations went through the roof.

Super Bowl 57 is rife with storylines.

Andy Reid facing the team he spent 14 seasons coaching.

Eagles center Jason Kelce going up against his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- the first time brothers have faced each other as players in the Super Bowl.

How about another first - the first time a Super Bowl has featured two Black starting quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking of Hurts, we've seen firsthand how much he's blossomed into a superstar.

We have gotten to know him in recent years.

He's a calm, cool customer.

But who knows him better than his father, who was also his high school coach?

His dad sat down with us to offer some insight on Jalen and what makes him such a "cool" customer.

And because of that mindset, that I'm seeing a parade in our future.