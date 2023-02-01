Go inside the 'Locker Room' -- an enormous Eagles man cave in Reading, Pa.

After every touchdown, Barry Vagnoni blasts the Eagles fight song while also running around the room celebrating.

About eight years ago, Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni used retirement money to build an enormous Eagles man cave.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni is now in his 69th year as an Eagles fan and says he's loved every minute of it.

So much so that he took his and his wife's retirement money about 18 years ago and decided to build his enormous man cave he calls the "Locker Room."

Over the years he has invited close friends and family to his famous Eagles watch parties in Reading, Pennsylvania.

On game days, the "Locker Room" is packed full of die-hard Eagles fans along with a cheer squad and dance crew.

Vagnoni is the hype man all night long. You will see him decked out from head to toe in his Eagles game-day gear.

Along with being a lifelong Birds fan, Vangoni is also an avid franchise memorabilia collector. He has everything from signed game balls and jerseys to astroturf from Veterans Stadium.

Vagnoni says being surrounded by his closest friends and family on game day is the best medicine that money can buy.

