Eagles WR Jalen Reagor heading to IR with thumb injury, ESPN source says

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor will miss multiple weeks with a UCL tear in his thumb, sources told ESPN.A source said Reagor is expected to undergo surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.Reagor was injured on a play across the middle in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He stayed in the game and finished with four catches for 41 yards.There is a chance the Eagles could hold him out until after their Week 9 bye as a precaution. For context, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed five games with a similar injury last season.Reagor has a recent track record of recovering quickly, returning from a slight shoulder tear in two weeks earlier this month in what was originally supposed to be a month-long absence.Reagor, the team's first-round pick, has five catches on eight targets for 96 yards this season.J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and fellow rookie John Hightower will be called on to pick up the slack in Reagor's absence. Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc) is expected back at some point as well.